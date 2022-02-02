Two men wounded in Atlantic City shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Two men were injured in a shooting Tuesday night, police said.
Officers responded to the 500 block of North Indiana Avenue at 10:36 p.m. for a gunshot alert. Officers found evidence of gunfire there but no victim, police said in a news release.
Moments later, officers were alerted that a 28-year-old man had arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment of gunshot injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Shortly after, another victim, a 27-year-old city man, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the same hospital and listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411. Begin the text with ACPD.
