 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two men wounded in Atlantic City shooting
0 Comments
top story

Two men wounded in Atlantic City shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Police Department

A shouting man denouncing the Church disrupts an audience by Pope Francis at the Vatican, before being escorted outside by police

ATLANTIC CITY — Two men were injured in a shooting Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to the 500 block of North Indiana Avenue at 10:36 p.m. for a gunshot alert. Officers found evidence of gunfire there but no victim, police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Moments later, officers were alerted that a 28-year-old man had arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment of gunshot injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Shortly after, another victim, a 27-year-old city man, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the same hospital and listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411. Begin the text with ACPD.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Palin v. NYT could change free press

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News