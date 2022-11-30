Two men shot in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for information after two men were shot Wednesday afternoon.
At 2:29 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for several reports of shots fired, police said in a news release. They found evidence of gunfire on Hummock and Hobart avenues and the 500 block of Trinity Avenue, but no victim.
Moments later, officers were alerted that two shooting victims, a 42-year-old man from Somers Point and a 35-year-old man from Atlantic City, had arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment of injuries sustained in the shooting, police said. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin texts with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
