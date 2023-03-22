BRIDGETON — Two men from the city will spend up to three decades in prison after being convicted in the 2018 killing of a 9-year-old girl.

Michael Elliot, 30, and Zahmere McKoy, 23, were each sentenced to 30 years in prison by Judge William Ziegler on Wednesday, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The two were each found guilty Oct. 26 of conspiracy to commit murder and reckless manslaughter following a four-week trial.

The sentences are related to the shooting death of Jennifer Trejo, who was shot and killed July 17, 2018, while she was sleeping by a stray bullet fired through a bedroom wall of her house at Church and Elmer streets. Authorities said at the time that multiple shots were fired in the area, with four vehicles also being struck by gunfire.

On Aug. 24, 2018, more than a month after the shooting, authorities arrested three men — Elliot, Leroy Frazier and Charles Gamble — in Trejo’s death. McKoy, who was injured during the shooting, was served an arrest warrant a day earlier at Christiana Hospital in Delaware.

Gamble pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in August before his trial; he was sentenced March 17 to 13 years in prison. Frazier was convicted in January 2020 of aggravated manslaughter, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder; he was sentenced to 42 years in prison.

The killing of Trejo was the first in a series of fatal shootings in Cumberland County during the summer of 2018. The season also saw the killing of a youth football coach in Millville and the killing of a woman sitting on her front porch about a half-mile away from Trejo’s home. The killings led Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae to call for the community to unite and overcome gun violence.