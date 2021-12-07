 Skip to main content
Two men indicted in fatal Atlantic City shooting
Two men indicted in fatal Atlantic City shooting

Two men were indicted in the fatal shooting of an Atlantic City man in May, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.

Denzel Garrison, 28, of Newark, was charged with murder, conspiracy, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Laquine Demby, 30, of Pleasantville, was charged with murder and conspiracy.

Newark police arrested Garrison on Oct. 12. Pleasantville police arrested Demby that same day.

Atlantic City police responded to a 911 call alerting them to the shooting of Jahmil Greenidge, 28, at 8 a.m. May 19. When officers arrived in the 300 block of North Tennessee Avenue, they found Greenidge with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Demby and Garrison are being held at the Atlantic County jail.

Denzel Garrison

Garrison

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided
Laquine Demby

Demby

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

