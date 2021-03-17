 Skip to main content
Two men charged in January 2020 Egg Harbor Township fatal shooting
Two men have been arrested in the January 2020 shooting death of 24-year-old Arturo Barrera III in Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Wednesday.

Leonard B. Ludwigsen, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, and Neco J. Pitts, 28, of Long Branch, Monmouth County, each face charges of felony murder, robbery, conspiracy, possession of weapons for unlawful purposes and unlawful possession of a weapon, Tyner said in a news release.

"Our investigation has determined that this was not a random incident," Tyner said.

At 11:20 p.m. Jan. 2, 2020, police received a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Vermont Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Barrera, the resident of the home, dead with multiple gunshot wounds. An eyewitness said two armed men in masks entered the home and pointed guns at Barrera and the witness. Dogs started barking and moving toward the men, Tyner said, and Barrera then stood up and was shot by the men. The two fled the home.

A 15-month investigation led to the Tuesday arrest of Ludwigsen, who was taken to the Atlantic County jail. Pitts was charged and is in the Monmouth County jail on an unrelated matter, Tyner said.

