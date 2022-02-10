Two men charged after Pleasantville standoff will remain in jail

PLEASANTVILLE — Two men charged after a standoff with police last Saturday at a city home will remain in jail before trial, a judge ruled Thursday.

Jerome Holley, 39, of Pleasantville, appeared before Judge W. Todd Miller Thursday morning. He is charged with maintaining a narcotics manufacturing facility, possession of a firearm while distributing controlled dangerous substances, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of an assault firearm, possession of CDS, possession of CDS (heroin/fentanyl) with intent to distribute, prohibited weapons, unlawful possession of handgun ammunition, certain persons not to have weapons and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Travaughn Wood, 41, and Calviena Oliver, 32, both of Atlantic City, were also each charged with unlawful possession of an assault firearm and certain persons not to possess a weapon in the incident.

Miller agreed to hold Holley and Wood based on arguments by the prosecution, saying they pose a public safety risk based on the nature of their charges and their criminal histories. The prosecution also considered Wood a potential flight risk.

It was unclear whether Oliver had been before a judge Thursday. All three had been sent to the Atlantic County jail after their arrest.

The charges stem from both men being arrested last Saturday when police responded to a 911 call of a man brandishing a shotgun inside a home in the 400 block of Sunset Court.

A report read in court says Holley brandished the weapon during a dispute with the 911 caller over owed money. Police surrounded the home and ordered Holley, Wood and Oliver outside.

When police entered the house, they found the shotgun and other firearms, as well as drugs, the report says.

Police said Wood and Oliver were asleep in a bedroom in the home where the firearms and drugs were found.

The defense argued that Holley should be permitted to be released because of his employment and underlying health conditions.

Wood's defense argued he should be released because he was a guest at the home and didn't have connections to the weapons other than being inside the bedroom where they were stored.

