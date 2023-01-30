Two men arrested in Atlantic City after alleged drug deal

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city men were arrested Sunday after participating in a drug deal, police said.

Officers watched the two men engage in the transaction at 12:30 a.m. in the first block of South Texas Avenue, police said Monday in a news release. A description of the men was broadcast to other patrol units throughout the city.

Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan stopped Edwin Guzman a block from the scene. Guzman, 53, was in possession of one gram of suspected crack cocaine, police said.

Officer Anthony Nastasi later stopped Nathaniel Seldon, 34, several blocks from where the drug deal took place. Seldon was in possession of 11 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 82 wax folds, or about 33 grams, of suspected heroin, police said.

Guzman was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Seldon was charged with two counts each of possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, and one count of dispensing a controlled dangerous substance.

Both men were released on summonses pending court.