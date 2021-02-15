 Skip to main content
Two men arrested for alleged narcotics possession in Absecon
Two men arrested for alleged narcotics possession in Absecon

Absecon Police Car
File photo

ABSECON — Officers arrested a Wilmington, Delaware man and Bergen County man for drug possession, police said Monday.

During Sunday afternoon, officers responded to TD Bank for a report of suspicious activity, police said. A male was attempting to obtain an ATM card using fictitious identification, police said.

William F. Newhart, 42, of Bergenfield, and Jesse W. Rawding, 28, were found in possession of instruments used to facilitate the crime of identity theft, police said.

Additionally, officers located a substantial amount of narcotics, police said.

Detectives are working to notify potential identity theft victims in this state  and Pennsylvania, police said. City police are coordinating with other agencies to investigate additional offenses of fraud / forgery, they said.

Newhart and Rawding were arrested and both charged with methamphetamine, mushrooms, GHB, marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession, failure to make lawful disposition, conspiracy and controlled dangerous substance, also known as CDS distribution, police said.

Newhart was charged solely with credit card theft, scanning device possession, identity theft, false government documents possession, document-making material possession, uttering, and receiving stolen property, police said. Rawding was charged solely with two counts of possession of prescription legend drug, police said. 

Both Newhart and Rawding’s charges were approved on a warrant, police said. They were lodged in the Atlantic County Jail, police said.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the city police at 609-641-0667.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

