Two men arrested for alleged narcotics possession in Absecon

ABSECON — Officers arrested a Wilmington, Delaware man and Bergen County man for drug possession, police said Monday.

During Sunday afternoon, officers responded to TD Bank for a report of suspicious activity, police said. A male was attempting to obtain an ATM card using fictitious identification, police said.

William F. Newhart, 42, of Bergenfield, and Jesse W. Rawding, 28, were found in possession of instruments used to facilitate the crime of identity theft, police said.

Additionally, officers located a substantial amount of narcotics, police said.

Detectives are working to notify potential identity theft victims in this state and Pennsylvania, police said. City police are coordinating with other agencies to investigate additional offenses of fraud / forgery, they said.

Newhart and Rawding were arrested and both charged with methamphetamine, mushrooms, GHB, marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession, failure to make lawful disposition, conspiracy and controlled dangerous substance, also known as CDS distribution, police said.