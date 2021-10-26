 Skip to main content
Two Lower Township police officers accused of theft of bikes in Cape May
Two Lower Township police officers accused of theft of bikes in Cape May

Lower Township police car
Provided

Two Lower Township police officers have been charged in the theft of bicycles in Cape May, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.

Cape May police had been notified of the two bicycles taken from Decatur Street.

Police investigated and obtained surveillance video of two men removing the bikes and leaving the area. They were later identified as Eric Campbell and Austin Craig, both 28 and both Lower Township police officers, Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a news release.

At that point, the investigation was turned over to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Both men were issued a summons for theft, a fourth-degree crime.

Craig had been hired by the Lower Township Police Department in April 2019, according to Donald Vanaman, administrative captain for the department, while Campbell was hired as a part-time Class II officer in 2016 and as a full-time officer in January 2019.

Vanaman said police Chief William Priole had no comment on the incident, adding the department would not comment on another agency’s investigation.

The issue is a personnel matter, Vanaman said.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

