Two juveniles charged in shooting of teen in Vineland

VINELAND — Two boys have been charged in the shooting of a 16-year-old last week, police said Monday.
At 3:17 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 700 block of East Wood Street for a possible shooting. Witnesses told officers a potential shooting victim was being transported to Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
A short time after the above, the victim, a 16-year-old boy, arrived at Inspira, where he was treated for one gunshot wound to the neck, police said in a news release. He was subsequently transported to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he is listed in critical condition.
Police have since charged two boys in the shooting. Their identities were withheld due to their age.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting can call Detective Michael Perez at 856-460-0815 or submit tips at vpd.tips.
