 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two juveniles charged in shooting of teen in Vineland
0 comments
top story

Two juveniles charged in shooting of teen in Vineland

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Cumberland icon.jpg

The former Empire actor insisted that he did not plan or coordinate the attack, that it was real rather than a hoax and claimed that he did not file a false police report.

VINELAND — Two boys have been charged in the shooting of a 16-year-old last week, police said Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At 3:17 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 700 block of East Wood Street for a possible shooting. Witnesses told officers a potential shooting victim was being transported to Inspira Medical Center Vineland.

A short time after the above, the victim, a 16-year-old boy, arrived at Inspira, where he was treated for one gunshot wound to the neck, police said in a news release. He was subsequently transported to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police have since charged two boys in the shooting. Their identities were withheld due to their age.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting can call Detective Michael Perez at 856-460-0815 or submit tips at vpd.tips.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Should my kid get the COVID vaccine?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News