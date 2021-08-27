Two in Little Egg Harbor Township charged in drug death of 16-year-old

Two people from Little Egg Harbor Township were charged Friday in the drug-related death of a teenager last month, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

David Belk, 45, and Stephanie O'Neill, 44, were charged with strict liability drug-induced death, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of heroin.

On July 3, Little Egg Harbor police responded to a residence on East Susquehanna Drive for a report of an unresponsive 16-year-old boy lying on the floor. Officers administered lifesaving techniques upon arrival, Billhimer said in a news release. The teen was transported to Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined Belk and O'Neill supplied heroin and fentanyl to the victim. A toxicology analysis showed the presence of both drugs in the victim's system when he died, Billhimer said.

O'Neill is being held in the Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing. A warrant has been issued for Belk's arrest.

Anyone with information on Belk can call prosecutor's Detective Brant Uricks at 732-929-2027 or police Detective Christopher Arciniegas at 609-296-3666.

