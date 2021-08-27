Two in Little Egg Harbor charged in drug death of 16-year-old

Two people from Little Egg Harbor Township on Friday were charged in a drug related death of a teenager last month, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced in a news release.

David Belk, 45, and Stephanie O'Neill, 44, were charged with strict liability drug induced death. They were also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of heroin.

On July 3, Little Egg Harbor police responded to a residence on East Susquehanna Drive for a report of an unresponsive 16-year-old boy lying on the floor. Officers immediately administered lifesaving techniques. The teen was transported to Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by the prosecutor's office's Major Crime Unit and the township police's Detective Bureau determined Belk and O'Neill sold heroine and fentanyl to the victim. A toxicology analysis showed presence of both drugs in the victim's system when he died. Because of that, Belk and O'Neill were charged with struct liability drug induced death.