Two high-ranking Pagans arrested in New Jersey, US Attorney announces

The 2020 state report says that the Pagans membership in the state, and violence related to the gang, continues to grow, going from 10 chapters in the state in 2013 to 17 as of last year.

Gibson said that in addition to a large number of weapons that were seized during the investigation, the one enforcement operation also discovered three homemade improvised explosive devices.

“This was a very violent organization,” she said.

The men are scheduled to appear Monday afternoon by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Leda Dunn Wettre.

In addition to the arrests, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced a grand jury indicted Pagans member Nicholas “Booch” Bucciarelli, 56, of Brooklawn, on charges of aggravated assault in aid of racketeering, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon. Federal authorities say Bucciarelli used assaulted another Pagans member at gunpoint for breaking the organization’s rules.

Three others, Nicholas “Lefty” Marino, 75, of Williamstown, Anthony “Fugit” D’Alessandro, 55, of Williamstown and Michael “Cage” Dorazo, 42, of Gloucester City, were previously charged for their roles in the assault.