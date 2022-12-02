 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Galloway men charged in road rage incident involving gun

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Two township men were arrested on weapons charges after brandishing a gun following a road rage incident Wednesday in the 100 block of Liberty Court, police said. 

Kalief Lyons, 33, and Matthew Lynch, 32, were each charged with possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of hollow point ammunition, certain persons not to have a weapon, and possession of crack cocaine and heroin.

Lyons additionally was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and terroristic threats.

About 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report from victims that a vehicle with two men approached them in an apparent road rage incident. One of the men, who was later identified as Lyons, brandished a Springfield XD 9-millimeter handgun and made threatening statements to the driver of the other car, police said in a news release.

Detectives Tim Giberson and Fenil Gandhi located the vehicle and the gun, police said.

