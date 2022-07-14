Two from Atlantic County plead guilty in 2017 health benefits fraud case

Two Atlantic County men admitted defrauding state and local health benefits programs and other insurers in 2017, U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna said Thursday.

Brian Pugh, 45, of Absecon, and Thomas Schallus, 45, of Northfield, pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit health care fraud before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler in Camden federal court.

Pugh and Schallus will each face a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense, Khanna said. Schallus is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 14, and Pugh is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 17.

According to court records, Pugh and Schallus admitted to being part of a criminal conspiracy in which state and local government employees were recruited and compensated to receive medically unnecessary compound prescription medications. Pugh is a former co-owner of Atlantic City's Tony’s Baltimore Grill, and Schallus was a Ventnor police sergeant.

Pugh and Schallus caused the pharmacy benefits administrator to pay about $1.47 million and $477,958, respectively, for medically unnecessary compound prescription medications for people they recruited into the scheme, records showed.

Pugh and Schallus were charged in 2017 along with John and Thomas Sher and Christopher Broccoli. The Sher brothers, both firefighters from Margate; Pugh; Broccoli, a Camden firefighter; and Schallus all pleaded not guilty in July 2021 and were released pending trial.

Charges remain pending against the Sher brothers and Broccoli, who are set to appear in Camden federal court Aug. 15.

The first charges in the prescription fraud scheme were announced in summer 2017 after federal prosecutors subpoenaed records from several shore towns, including Margate. Prosecutors alleged a group of public employees had been recruited to obtain prescriptions for medically unnecessary compounded medications. The pharmacies that prepared the compounds received generous reimbursements, which they then paid back to a network of doctors, recruiters and employees taking part in the scheme, prosecutors said.

As of last summer, more than 45 people had been charged in the case with 30 pleading guilty and three sentenced. Conspiracy leader William Hickman pleaded guilty in June 2020 to defrauding state health benefits programs and other insurers out of more than $50 million and is awaiting sentencing.