Two found shot in car in Atlantic City

Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — A man and a woman were shot and found sitting in their car Friday afternoon, police said.

At 3:06 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of North New Jersey Avenue for reports of shots fired. They found two victims, a 25-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both of Atlantic City, sitting inside a vehicle in the 600 block of Adriatic Avenue, as well as evidence of gunfire, police said in a news release.

The victims were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin texts with "ACPD."

Breaking News