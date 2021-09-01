Two face drug, weapons charges in Wildwood Crest

WILDWOOD CREST — Two people from Pennsylvania, including a juvenile, were arrested early Wednesday morning on drug and weapons charges, police said.
Clayton Robinson, 19, and a 17-year-old, both from Glenside, Pennsylvania, were charged following a motor vehicle stop near Orchid Road and New Jersey Avenue at 12:01 a.m. During the stop, the occupants were found to be in possession of the anti-anxiety medication alprazolam without a prescription and psilocybin mushrooms, police said.
Officers also found a loaded handgun in the passenger compartment, police said.
Both were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, possession of hollow point ammunition, possession of a large-capacity magazine and possession of a defaced firearm. Robinson also was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and multiple traffic violations.
Robinson was sent to the Cape May County jail pending court, and the 17-year-old was sent to a juvenile detention facility.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
