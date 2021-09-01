Two face drug, weapons charges in Wildwood Crest

WILDWOOD CREST — Two people from Pennsylvania, including a juvenile, were arrested early Wednesday morning on drug and weapons charges, police said.

Clayton Robinson, 19, and a 17-year-old, both from Glenside, Pennsylvania, were charged following a motor vehicle stop near Orchid Road and New Jersey Avenue at 12:01 a.m. During the stop, the occupants were found to be in possession of the anti-anxiety medication alprazolam without a prescription and psilocybin mushrooms, police said.

Officers also found a loaded handgun in the passenger compartment, police said.

Both were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, possession of hollow point ammunition, possession of a large-capacity magazine and possession of a defaced firearm. Robinson also was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and multiple traffic violations.

Robinson was sent to the Cape May County jail pending court, and the 17-year-old was sent to a juvenile detention facility.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.