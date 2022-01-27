Two face drug, weapons charges after police search Middle Township trailer park

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Two township residents were arrested Wednesday after authorities searched a home and found drugs, cash and a gun, police said.
Support Local Journalism
Members of the Police Department, Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and county SWAT team executed a search warrant at Cedar Springs Trailer Park in the township's Burleigh neighborhood, police said in a news release.
Owen Shelton, 35, and Latherese West, 41, were charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a weapon as well as additional charges, police said Wednesday in a news release. They did not specify what those other charges were.
Both were sent to the county jail.
Authorities seized what they described as "distributable" amounts of heroin, methamphetamine and a shotgun from inside the home. They also found more than $1,000 in cash, police said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.