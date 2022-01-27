Two face drug, weapons charges after police search Middle Township trailer park

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Two township residents were arrested Wednesday after authorities searched a home and found drugs, cash and a gun, police said.

Members of the Police Department, Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and county SWAT team executed a search warrant at Cedar Springs Trailer Park in the township's Burleigh neighborhood, police said in a news release.

Owen Shelton, 35, and Latherese West, 41, were charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a weapon as well as additional charges, police said Wednesday in a news release. They did not specify what those other charges were.

Both were sent to the county jail.

Authorities seized what they described as "distributable" amounts of heroin, methamphetamine and a shotgun from inside the home. They also found more than $1,000 in cash, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

