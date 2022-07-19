 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two face charges of vandalizing Lower Township church

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Two people face criminal mischief charges after vandalism of a sign at the parish of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, police said.

A sign on Bayshore Road was spray painted on two sides, police said Tuesday, with “Defenestrate babies” written in reddish-brown paint on one side and the word “Hail” with a star on the other. To defenestrate is to throw someone out of a window.

The vandalism was reported July 9, according to police. Detectives identified two suspects, according to a police report Tuesday.

Patrick W. Rosenkrans, 33, and Jennifer M. Paul, 36, both of the Villas section of the township, were charged with criminal mischief, a disorderly persons office, police said.

