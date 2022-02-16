Two detectives allege sex discrimination at Cape prosecutor’s office

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Two female detectives are suing the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, alleging persistent discrimination and intimidation in the investigation division.

County detectives Lakeisha Davis, a Black woman, and Kathryn Gannon, a white woman, filed the civil suit in U.S. District Court in Camden on Monday, alleging years of discrimination and a hostile work environment within the division.

The allegations ranged from the detectives being given menial duties to being subjected to inappropriate comments, according to the 57-page suit.

It also alleged an incident in which a division leader used a racist and sexist slur in reference to Davis. The suit alleges this took place while he was off duty and Davis was not present, and relies on a third-party account of the incident.

The Prosecutor’s Office typically does not comment on pending legal action, and this was no exception.

“We do not have a comment,” said Cheryl Spaulding, the public information officer for the Prosecutor’s Office.

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office accused of retaliation in civil lawsuit A victim of domestic violence has filed a civil lawsuit against the Atlantic County Prosecut…

The suit was filed by the law firm of Burnham Douglass, of Northfield, which had also taken on former Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner in a gender discrimination case in 2019. Firm partner Michelle Douglass also represented West Wildwood police Chief Jacqueline Ferentz in her lawsuit against that borough.

The lawsuit filed against the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office requests a jury trial. Paul Skill, the chief of the detective division, and Lt. Steve Vivarina are named as a defendants in the lawsuit, but Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland is not. He became prosecutor in 2017, after most of the incidents alleged in the lawsuit took place.

In the suit, both detectives allege they have been wrongly passed up for promotions and given worse assignments because they are women.

“Davis has suffered a continuous pattern of discrimination going back many years, which included unjust treatment because of her race and sex including, but not limited to: being denied overtime details, being given unjust discipline, being denied special teams, and this latest comment of being called a [racist slur] has caused her enormous emotional distress and anxiety,” the suit states.

Allegations include the promotion of many white men ahead of her, despite her seniority and excellent performance reviews.

The suit alleges a vulgar word for women, comparing them to female animals, was used in everyday conversation among detectives. It also alleges Davis was told if she was unhappy, she could instead get a job pumping gas.

Tyner resigns as Atlantic County prosecutor Damon G. Tyner resigned Tuesday from his position as Atlantic County prosecutor, his office …

Another incident relayed in the lawsuit concerned Davis taking time off to attend a Black Lives Matter event in Washington, D.C., in June 2020.

“Davis was intimidated and threatened by learning that internal affairs was investigating her because someone else covered her shift assignment while she attended a Black Lives Matter event,” the suit reads, continuing to say that detectives covering each other’s shifts is a common practice at the office.

Davis began working at the Prosecutor’s Office in 2004 in a grant-funded undercover position in narcotics. She was hired as a detective in 2006. She is the only Black female detective in the division, the suit states.

Gannon began working at the Prosecutor’s Office in 2004 as a grant investigator. She later worked as a full-time detective in the Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force, the Major Crimes Unit and in other capacities.

The suit states that Gannon was pregnant when she was hired full time in fall 2006, but she did not know it. The suit alleges she was threatened with firing, ostensibly because she had moved, but the suit alleges it was primarily because she was pregnant.

The suit also outlines other issues, including an allegation that she was ogled by a supervisor when she was invited for a beer after work, and that she was relegated to clerical work such as preparing reports during investigations.

Cape May County Prosecutor's Office investigator indicted for misconduct TRENTON — A Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office investigator is accused of abusing his power…

The suit claims there was a pattern of sexism in the division.

“Gannon had to endure the content of lewd conversations between males on many occasions including dirty jokes and comments regarding females inabilities, etc.,” it states.

According to the lawsuit, Gannon had sought internal investigations and both women filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Letters dated in December from the EEOC are included in the suit, each stating that 180 days have elapsed since the complaint and that they have a right to file a civil suit.

“This notice should not be taken to mean that the Department of Justice has made a judgment as to whether or not your case is meritorious,” reads each letter, signed by Kristen Clarke, the assistant attorney general for the civil rights division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.