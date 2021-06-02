Two charged in Middle Township overdose death

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Two men were charged after a woman died of an overdose in the Villas section of the township, police announced Wednesday.
On May 23, officers responded to the 100 block of East New York Avenue for a drug overdose, police said Upon arrival, they found a 49-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after attempted lifesaving procedures.
Evidence recovered during investigation by the Lower Township Police Detective Division, and the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office, led to police executing a search warrant at the residence of 29-year-old Matthew Britton, police said. He was charged with strict liability for drug induced death and reckless manslaughter and was taken to the Cape May County Correctional Center.
James E. Gartner, 25, of Cape May, was also identified as a suspect. An arrest warrant has been issued as the department is trying to find him.
Anyone with information on Gartner's whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Lower Township Police Department tip line at 609-886-1619 Ext. 156.
