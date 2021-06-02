Two charged in Lower Township overdose death

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Two men have been charged after a woman died of an overdose in the Villas section of the township, police said Wednesday.
On May 23, officers responded to the 100 block of East New York Avenue for a drug overdose, police said in a news release. Upon arrival, they found a 49-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after they attempted lifesaving procedures.
Evidence recovered by detectives and the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office led to police executing a search warrant at the home of 29-year-old Matthew Britton, police said. Briton was charged with strict liability for drug-induced death and reckless manslaughter and was taken to the Cape May County jail.
Additionally, a warrant was issued for the arrest of another suspect James E. Gartner, 25, of Cape May.
Anyone with information on Gartner's whereabouts can call police at 609-886-1619, ext. 156.
