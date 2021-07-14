Two Atlantic County men charged in heroin conspiracy

CAMDEN — Two Atlantic County men have been charged with conspiring to distribute heroin, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.
Ricardo Clavijo, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, and Christopher Gonzalez, 37, of Pleasantville, were each charged Tuesday with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over one kilogram of heroin, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said in a statement.
Both defendants appeared by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Donio and were ordered held without bail, Honig said.
On Monday, officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration and other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at an Egg Harbor Township residence, Honig said. They encountered Clavijo at the front door and Gonzalez in the basement.
CAMDEN — An Egg Harbor Township man has pleaded guilty to sending a false distress call to t…
Officers found five kilogram-sized packages of suspected fentanyl, eight kilogram-sized packages of suspected fentanyl or cocaine, two kilogram-sized packages of suspected heroin, tens of thousands of pre-packaged individual doses of suspected heroin, additional narcotics packaging materials and drug paraphernalia, Honig said.
Agents also found a .45 caliber handgun, a loaded magazine for the handgun and a 9mm 50-round drum magazine, Honig said.
Conspiracy is punishable by a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life in prison and a fine of $10 million, or twice the gross gain or loss caused by the offense, whichever is greatest, Honig said.
Honig credited special agents of the DEA’s Newark Division and Atlantic County High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, as well as the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
Contact Vincent Jackson:
609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.