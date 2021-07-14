Two Atlantic County men charged in heroin conspiracy

CAMDEN — Two Atlantic County men have been charged with conspiring to distribute heroin, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Ricardo Clavijo, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, and Christopher Gonzalez, 37, of Pleasantville, were each charged Tuesday with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over one kilogram of heroin, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said in a statement.

Both defendants appeared by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Donio and were ordered held without bail, Honig said.

On Monday, officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration and other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at an Egg Harbor Township residence, Honig said. They encountered Clavijo at the front door and Gonzalez in the basement.

Officers found five kilogram-sized packages of suspected fentanyl, eight kilogram-sized packages of suspected fentanyl or cocaine, two kilogram-sized packages of suspected heroin, tens of thousands of pre-packaged individual doses of suspected heroin, additional narcotics packaging materials and drug paraphernalia, Honig said.

Agents also found a .45 caliber handgun, a loaded magazine for the handgun and a 9mm 50-round drum magazine, Honig said.