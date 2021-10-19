Two Atlantic City teenagers charged in shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city teens have been arrested in the shooting of a teenage girl, police said Tuesday.
Officers responded to the 700 block of Ohio Avenue for a gunshot alert at 3:57 p.m. Monday. When they are arrived, officers found the victim, a 17-year-old city resident.
The girl was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.
Investigating officers Joseph Kelly and Justin Peyton identified two suspects. The boys, ages 14 and 16, were criminally charged. Detectives Fariyd Holmes and Malik Tolbert located both suspects at Tennessee and Atlantic avenues Tuesday.
Both boys are charged with three counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy. They were sent to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City.
