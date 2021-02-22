Two Atlantic City residents arrested for robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon

ATLANTIC CITY — Two males were arrested Wednesday, and a handgun recovered after a failed Internet exchange, police said Monday.

At 4:10 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 1100 block of Ohio Avenue in reference an attempted armed robbery, said Lt. Kevin Fair in a statement.

Officers Christopher Dodson and Valmir Loga located a victim who was not injured, Fair said. During an investigation, the officers learned that the victim was going to purchase a video game console from a male that originated online, he said.

The suspect and another male approached the victim and led him to the rear of a residence to retrieve the console, Fair said.

The victim saw one of the males was armed and ran, Fair said.

The officers spoke with the occupants of the residence and arrested Jahmir Henry, 18, and a 17-year-old male, who both live in the resort, Fair said.

A loaded handgun was recovered inside the residence, Fair said.

The police reminds the public that there is safe exchange zone in the lobby of the Public Safety Building located at 2715 Atlantic Avenue, Fair said.

"We encourage any resident to use this area for internet purchase exchanges," Fair said.