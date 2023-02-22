Two Atlantic City men were sentenced to 20 years in prison this month for a series of crimes they committed on behalf of the Head Shot Gang, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Quashawn Harris, 23, was sentenced for promoting organized street crime, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, use of a juvenile in the commission of a crime, possession of a handgun for unlawful purposes, community gun, certain person not to possess a firearm, receiving stolen property, aggravated assault by pointing a handgun and resisting arrest.

Saalih Davis, 21, was sentenced for conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, use of a juvenile in the commission of a crime, possession of a handgun for unlawful purposes, community gun, hindering apprehension and aggravated assault by pointing a handgun.

The crimes were committed between January and May 2021. They were indicted in July 2021.

The two men pleaded guilty in October. They must each serve nearly 13 years of their sentences before they are eligible for parole, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. They also will be subject to five years of parole supervision upon their release.