ATLANTIC CITY — Two city men were arrested Monday after they were found with more than 164 grams of marijuana and a handgun, police said.

Steven Jaquez-Perez, 25, and Ronaldo Paul, 24, were charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition and possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense.

Detectives Alberto Valles, Eric Evans and Christopher Dodson and Officer Ivaylo Ivanov were surveilling the area around Bellevue and Florida avenues due to resident complaints of illegal sales of narcotics, police said Tuesday in a news release. At 1:20 p.m., they saw Paul engage in a drug transaction in a vehicle driven by Jaquez-Perez in the first block of South Bellevue Avenue.

Atlantic City enters era of green investment ATLANTIC CITY — Christina Casile stands in the lobby of Design 710 at 112 Park Place, the la…

Once Jaquez-Perez drove off, officers stopped the vehicle.

Paul was arrested after he was found with marijuana packaged for distribution, police said. Jaquez-Perez was taken into custody after detectives searched the vehicle and found a loaded handgun with hollow-point ammunition, along with additional marijuana packaged for sale.

While recreational marijuana is legal in New Jersey, its sale is legal only for those licensed by the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission.