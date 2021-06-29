Two Atlantic City men arrested, two guns recovered in separate incidents

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested two men and recovered two guns in separate incidents, the department said Tuesday.

One incident included a man who was rescued after attempting to flee by swimming in the bay, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.

On Monday, Detectives Christopher Smith and Christopher Dodson were conducting surveillance near Texas and Pacific avenues when they saw a Ford Explorer parked in a parking lot. The two occupants engaged in a drug transaction with a man who approached them, Fair said.

After the transaction, the man returned to his vehicle and left. Detectives began to follow the vehicle. Smith and Dodson attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop of the Explorer in the parking lot, Fair said.

While approaching the vehicle, the driver, Dwayne Townsend, reversed the Explorer and crashed into Dodson’s vehicle, Fair said. Townsend then sped forward, causing Smith to quickly move to safety.

The vehicle than sped away, running through a fence before entering Pacific Avenue, Fair said. The detectives who were attempting to stop the other vehicle saw Townsend fleeing and diverted their attention to him.