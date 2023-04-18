ATLANTIC CITY — Two city residents were arrested Thursday on drug charges after police saw them making a drug deal on Atlantic and Tennessee avenues, said the city's police department.

Rahim Bobo, 26, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, one count of possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, and money laundering after he was observed selling narcotics to Justin McCausland, 31, said police.

McCausland was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance after he was found with with a bag of heroin.

Atlantic City Police Officer Gissell Garcia was on patrol in the area of Atlantic and Tennessee avenues on Thursday when she noticed Bobo and McCausland engaging in the drug transaction, said police.

Bobo had 85 bags of heroin, more than five grams of cocaine, and cash on him when he was arrested, said police.

Bobo and McCausland were both released on a summons for a future court date.