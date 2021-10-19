 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Atlantic City men arrested in separate firearms incidents
0 comments
top story

Two Atlantic City men arrested in separate firearms incidents

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City public safety building
Press archives

Authorities say a man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening.

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested two men in separate incidents last week, each with a loaded firearm.

Detectives were investigating a man who was in possession of a shotgun Thursday, police said in a news release. They observed Stacey Davenport, 57, of Atlantic City, riding his bicycle in the 800 block of Maryland Avenue carrying a tactical-style bag. The detectives stopped Davenport, and he was arrested after a loaded shotgun was found inside the bag. Davenport also was found in possession of a small amount of heroin and cocaine, police said.

Davenport was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday, officers responded about 6 a.m. to an apartment building in the first block of North Boston Avenue for a report of a man trespassing. They found Jonathan Anderson, 27, of Atlantic City, sitting in a hallway charging his phone and in possession of a handgun, police said.

The officers began to check each floor of the building before finding Anderson on the third floor. They began to provide Anderson instructions. Anderson failed to comply with the directions and made several attempts to reach toward the pocket in his sweatshirt, police said. Ultimately, after more direction, Anderson complied and was arrested after officers recovered a loaded handgun in his sweatshirt pocket.

Anderson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon and criminal trespassing. 

Both men were sent to the Atlantic County jail.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Fog oasis': Exploring Yemen's Hawf nature reserve

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News