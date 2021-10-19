Two Atlantic City men arrested in separate firearms incidents

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested two men in separate incidents last week, each with a loaded firearm.

Detectives were investigating a man who was in possession of a shotgun Thursday, police said in a news release. They observed Stacey Davenport, 57, of Atlantic City, riding his bicycle in the 800 block of Maryland Avenue carrying a tactical-style bag. The detectives stopped Davenport, and he was arrested after a loaded shotgun was found inside the bag. Davenport also was found in possession of a small amount of heroin and cocaine, police said.

Davenport was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

On Saturday, officers responded about 6 a.m. to an apartment building in the first block of North Boston Avenue for a report of a man trespassing. They found Jonathan Anderson, 27, of Atlantic City, sitting in a hallway charging his phone and in possession of a handgun, police said.