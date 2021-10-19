Two Atlantic City men arrested in separate firearms incidents

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested two men in separate incidents last week, each with a loaded firearm.
Detectives were investigating a man who was in possession of a shotgun Thursday, police said in a news release. They observed Stacey Davenport, 57, of Atlantic City, riding his bicycle in the 800 block of Maryland Avenue carrying a tactical-style bag. The detectives stopped Davenport, and he was arrested after a loaded shotgun was found inside the bag. Davenport also was found in possession of a small amount of heroin and cocaine, police said.
Davenport was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
On Saturday, officers responded about 6 a.m. to an apartment building in the first block of North Boston Avenue for a report of a man trespassing. They found Jonathan Anderson, 27, of Atlantic City, sitting in a hallway charging his phone and in possession of a handgun, police said.
The officers began to check each floor of the building before finding Anderson on the third floor. They began to provide Anderson instructions. Anderson failed to comply with the directions and made several attempts to reach toward the pocket in his sweatshirt, police said. Ultimately, after more direction, Anderson complied and was arrested after officers recovered a loaded handgun in his sweatshirt pocket.
