ATLANTIC CITY — Two city residents were arrested Thursday on drug charges after police saw them making a drug deal at Atlantic and Tennessee avenues, police said.
Rahim Bobo, 26, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and money laundering after he was observed selling narcotics to Justin McCausland, 31, police said Tuesday in a news release.
McCausland was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance after he was found with a bag of heroin, police said.
Officer Gissell Garcia was on patrol when she noticed Bobo and McCausland engaging in the drug transaction, police said. Bobo was later arrested by Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan, while McCausland was arrested by Officers Anthony Nastasi and Tyman Gordy.
People are also reading…
Bobo had 85 bags of heroin, more than 5 grams of cocaine and cash on him when he was arrested, police said. He also had an active warrant for his arrest.
Both men were released on summonses pending court.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.