ATLANTIC CITY — Two city residents were arrested Thursday on drug charges after police saw them making a drug deal at Atlantic and Tennessee avenues, police said.

Rahim Bobo, 26, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and money laundering after he was observed selling narcotics to Justin McCausland, 31, police said Tuesday in a news release.

McCausland was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance after he was found with a bag of heroin, police said.

Officer Gissell Garcia was on patrol when she noticed Bobo and McCausland engaging in the drug transaction, police said. Bobo was later arrested by Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan, while McCausland was arrested by Officers Anthony Nastasi and Tyman Gordy.

Bobo had 85 bags of heroin, more than 5 grams of cocaine and cash on him when he was arrested, police said. He also had an active warrant for his arrest.

Both men were released on summonses pending court.