top story

Two arrests lead to three facing gun, drug charges in Atlantic City

Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — A boy and two men were arrested in separate incidents this week, resulting in the recovery of two handguns and drugs, police said.

On Wednesday, detectives were investigating the 1300 block of Caspian Avenue following a report received by Detective Alberto Valles of a male armed with a handgun, police said Saturday in a news release.

Detectives Christina Ivanov, Christopher Dodson, Eric Evans and Nicholas Berardis observed the juvenile matching the description walking north on South Carolina Avenue from Caspian. The suspect, identified only as a 17-year-old boy, fled from detectives, but he was apprehended a short distance away, police said.

Detectives uncovered a loaded handgun fitted with a high-capacity magazine. The boy also was in possession of suspected crack cocaine, police said. He was arrested and sent to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.

The 17-year-old, from Atlantic City, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine, resisting arrest, obstruction, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a public school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine within 500 feet of public housing.

On Thursday, detectives conducted a surveillance operation in the first block of South Florida Avenue. Detectives observed Alan Rebollao, 18, of Pleasantville, and Josue Saez, 21, of Atlantic City, loitering in the area and taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions, police said.

Dodson also received information that a man matching the description of Rebollao was in possession of a handgun, police said. Dodson, Evans, Ivanov and Berardis converged on Rebollao and Saez.

Rebollao was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun fitted with a high-capacity magazine, police said. Both men were in possession of 58 grams of suspected cocaine and about 30 grams of suspected heroin. Both were arrested.

Rebollao was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a large-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of a weapon while distributing drugs, two counts of possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession within 1,000 feet of a school. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Saez was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession within 1,000 feet of a school, conspiracy to distribute CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a summons pending court.

