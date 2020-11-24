Two arrested in Atlantic City in stolen-car chase

ATLANTIC CITY — A man and a woman, each with warrants, were arrested Sunday after fleeing from an officer in a stolen vehicle, police said Tuesday.

At 9:07 p.m., Officer Joseph Kelly attempted to pull over a car that had been reported stolen in the resort, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a statement.

After Kelly activated the police car's emergency lights and siren, the driver of the allegedly stolen vehicle, Jason Sandfort, sped away, leading Kelly on a pursuit, Fair said.

Sandfort crashed the vehicle into a parked car in the 100 block of North Florida Avenue, Fair said. Sandfort immediately exited the vehicle and ran with Kelly continuing to chase him. Kelly apprehended Sandfort after half a block.

A woman in the vehicle, Samantha Buglioli, was arrested by responding officers, Fair said. Buglioli initially provided officers with false information. She was later identified through fingerprinting.

Buglioli and Sandfort were each found to have active warrants for their arrest, Fair said.

During the investigation, officers recovered small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, three types of prescription medication and drug paraphernalia, Fair said.