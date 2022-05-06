 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Two arrested in Atlantic City drug bust

Atlantic City Police Car
PRESS ARCHIVES

ATLANTIC CITY — A pair of city men were found to have large amounts of drugs when their vehicle was stopped earlier this week, police said.

An officer stopped the vehicle near 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Kentucky Avenue after it was seen driving fast and having heavily tinted windows, police said Friday in a news release.

A K-9 unit arrived as backup, at which time the animal searched the vehicle and alerted officers to drugs being inside it.

Driver Nahjajuan Ellis, 21, was in possession of 34 grams of suspected heroin, 26 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 9 ounces of marijuana, a digital scale associated with drug distribution and $704 suspected of being earned from illegal drug sales, police said.

Passenger Isiah Lopez, 19, was in possession of 17 grams of suspected heroin, 2.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 11.6 ounces of marijuana and a digital scale, police said.

Each was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, distribution within 500 feet of public housing, distribution within 1,000 feet of a public school and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ellis also received multiple motor vehicle citations, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

Tags

Related to this story

