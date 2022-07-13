Two accused in the Mayren-Guzman case apply for pretrial intervention program

MAYS LANDING — Two of the three men charged with assaulting Irving Mayren-Guzman in January are applying for the Pretrial Intervention Program, in which they would not stand trial if their applications are approved.

Jamal Timberlake and John Hands will each have their applications reviewed by the probation department and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Matthew Portella, the attorney representing both in the case, said Wednesday after a hearing in Atlantic County Superior Court.

Garnell Hands is ineligible for the program. He will appear before Ridgway again Aug. 24.

The three men appeared before Judge Nancy Ridgway at the Atlantic County Superior Courthouse on Wednesday. After a roughly 10-minute hearing, they were ushered out of the courtroom and will remain in jail.

The intervention program, often referred to as PTI, is an alternate route of dismissing charges and "provides defendants, generally first-time offenders, with opportunities for alternatives to the traditional criminal justice process of ordinary prosecution," according to the New Jersey Courts website.

If Timberlake and John Hands are approved for PTI, they will be released to partake in the program. Should they complete the program, their charges in the case would be dismissed, Portella said.

Portella, who is representing John Hands and Timberlake, said they're still gathering materials needed to present their case for PTI.

All three defense lawyers are still working to have the charges against the men dismissed, Portella added.

Both men will appear again before Ridgway Aug. 10.

The three men are accused of assaulting Mayren-Guzman outside the Centerfolds strip club in Pleasantville.

Mayren-Guzman, 19, was later found dead in the marshlands next to the club in the days after he was reported missing.

Surveillance footage shows the men beating the Egg Harbor Township man outside the nightclub after he was removed from inside by security for being heavily intoxicated.

Mayren-Guzman's autopsy report indicated he died of drowning and hypothermia while intoxicated. He also suffered minor gashes to his face, arms and legs shortly before he died.

Ridgway last month postponed a status hearing for the accused until the autopsy was made available before the case continued.

The autopsy did not reveal traumatic brain injuries that contributed to his death, but other head damage was determined to result from an older incident, Portella said when the documents were released.

Since Mayren-Guzman's death, the Latino community has rallied around his family for justice, doing so again outside the courthouse Wednesday morning.

Before, during and after the hearing, a crowd of about 20 marched in an oval procession around the courthouse's front patio, holding picket signs decorated with the 19-year-olds portrait and chanting slogans including "Justice for Irving."

After a month of protests, Pleasantville City Council agreed to rescind Centerfolds' mercantile licenses Centerfolds on Feb. 23. His family also has filed a lawsuit against the club, the three suspects and others in connection to his death.