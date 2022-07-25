 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two 18-year-olds face weapons charges following Bridgeton traffic stop

  • 0
Bridgeton police
Press archives

BRIDGETON — Two 18-year-olds face weapons charges after they each were found with loaded guns during an early Monday morning traffic stop.

Police pulled over a 2011 Dodge on S. East Avenue and Terrace Street, where they encountered Joel Rivera and Dallas Carper, both Bridgeton, police said.

Carper, of Bridgeton, was removed from the car and found with a loaded Patmos 9mm handgun. Rivera, also of Bridgeton, was found with a loaded Sarsilmaz 9mm handgun, police said.

Carper is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a defaced firearm. Rivera is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine and contempt, police said.

Both were taken to the Cumberland County jail, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Myanmar executes four anti-coup activists, drawing outrage

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News