Two 18-year-olds face weapons charges following Bridgeton traffic stop

BRIDGETON — Two 18-year-olds face weapons charges after they each were found with loaded guns during an early Monday morning traffic stop.
Police pulled over a 2011 Dodge on S. East Avenue and Terrace Street, where they encountered Joel Rivera and Dallas Carper, both Bridgeton, police said.
Carper, of Bridgeton, was removed from the car and found with a loaded Patmos 9mm handgun. Rivera, also of Bridgeton, was found with a loaded Sarsilmaz 9mm handgun, police said.
Carper is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a defaced firearm. Rivera is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine and contempt, police said.
Both were taken to the Cumberland County jail, police said.
