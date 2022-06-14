 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuckerton resident pleads guilty to shooting man at boat dealership

A Tuckerton man pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault for his involvement in a shooting that injured a Little Egg Harbor Township man last year.

Donald Rutter, 55, also pleaded guilty to stalking before Judge Wendel Daniels, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Tuesday.

Rutter is scheduled to be sentenced July 25. Prosecutors are seeking a seven-year prison term for the aggravated assault charge and 7½ to 18 months for the stalking charge, Billhimer said in a news release. Additionally, prosecutors will ask the judge for a restraining order.

Rutter shot Thomas Jarvis, 55, at Jarvis Marine off Radio Road on Jan. 5, 2021. Authorities found Jarvis at the boat dealership injured from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for treatment and was eventually released.

Rutter hid from authorities while they obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was apprehended in Atlantic City on Jan. 28, 2021.

He was been held at the Ocean County jail since his arrest, Billhimer said.

Donald Rutter

Rutter

 Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

