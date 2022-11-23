 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tuckerton police failed to thwart boat dealership shooting, victim says in lawsuit

  • 0

After more than fifty years in government, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, briefed reporters from the White House for the last time Tuesday, delivering what he called his "final message" from that podium, urging Americans to get their COVID-19 booster shots. "We know it's safe. we know that it is effective. So my message and my final message, may be the final message I give you from this podium, is that please, for your own safety, for that of your family, get your updated COVID-19 shot as soon as you're eligible to protect yourself, your family and your community," Fauci said in a final pitch to the public. Fauci announced earlier this year that he will leave the federal government in December. He is the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and also chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden. Asked how he'd like Americans to remember his service in government, Fauci said he'll let others "judge the value or not" of his accomplishments.

The owner of a Little Egg Harbor Township boat dealership is suing police in neighboring Tuckerton, whom he alleges failed to protect him from the man who shot him last year.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Thomas Jarvis Jr. by Natalie A. Zammitti Shaw on Nov. 4. Jarvis alleges the department failed to protect him from Donald Rutter, 53, of Tuckerton, who shot him Jan. 5, 2021, at Jarvis Marine on Radio Road, just outside the borough.

The shooting caused Jarvis "severe and permanent injuries," according to the suit.

The suit names the Tuckerton Police Department, Chief Brian Olsen, Officer Nicholas Dimeo and Detective Robert Grant as defendants.

Jarvis alleges Grant and Dimeo failed to take Rutter into custody after Rutter made terroristic threats against the 55-year-old in their presence, adding they responded “with impunity," the lawsuit states.

People are also reading…

The police officials "encouraged or tacitly approved Defendant Donald Rutter's threats by failing to act and created the danger to Plaintiff," the lawsuit states.

Olsen could not be reached for comment Tuesday. 

Borough Clerk Jenny Gleghorn said Wednesday she couldn't discuss the lawsuit because it's pending litigation. 

"The Tuckerton Police Department, like all other police departments, are held to very high standards, rules and regulations from various agencies, and I do believe the department and its employees meet those daily," Gleghorn said in a statement.

The lawsuit also says borough police failed to seize Rutter's firearms, which it says should have been done given his wife, Tara Rutter, filed a temporary restraining order against him in 2020.

Jarvis survived the shooting after being taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. He has suffered both physical and emotional pain, and is left with having to pay for treatment, according to the lawsuit. He's also kept from his usual "occupation, duties, activities and business" because of the Police Department's failure to prevent the incident.

Rutter was captured in Atlantic City by U.S. Marshals on Jan. 28, 2021, more than three weeks after the shooting.

He pleaded guilty in June before Ocean County Superior Court Judge Wendel Daniels to aggravated assault and stalking charges. He's serving a five-year sentence at a state prison in Burlington County, according to the New Jersey Department of Corrections website.

Rutter was taken into DOC custody July 25, the website states. He's eligible for parole April 28, 2025.

Donald Rutter

Rutter

 Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘I needed to save my family’: Veteran who helped subdue Colorado shooter

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News