Tuckerton man sought in Little Egg Harbor boat dealership shooting found in Atlantic City
Tuckerton man sought in Little Egg Harbor boat dealership shooting found in Atlantic City

A Tuckerton man wanted in a shooting earlier this month at a boat dealership was found Thursday in Atlantic City, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Friday.

Donald Rutter, 61, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose for his role in the Jan. 5 shooting of 55-year-old Thomas Jarvis, Billhimer said in a news release.

About 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5, Little Egg Harbor Township police responded to Jarvis Marine for a 911 report of a shooting. Officers found Jarvis with a gunshot wound in his midsection, Billhimer said. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, from which he has since been released.

The prosecutor's Major Crime and High Tech Crime units, Little Egg Harbor police, Ocean County Regional SWAT Team, State Police, State Park Police, U.S. Marshals Service, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office and Tuckerton police all searched the immediate area following the shooting. U.S. Marshals found Rutter in Atlantic City and arrested him.

Rutter was taken to the Ocean County jail.

Donald Rutter headshot

Rutter

 Ocean County Prosecutor's Office / Provided

