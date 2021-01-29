Tuckerton man sought in Little Egg Harbor boat dealership shooting found in Atlantic City

A Tuckerton man wanted in a shooting earlier this month at a boat dealership was found Thursday in Atlantic City, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Friday.
Donald Rutter, 61, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose for his role in the Jan. 5 shooting of 55-year-old Thomas Jarvis, Billhimer said in a news release.
About 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5, Little Egg Harbor Township police responded to Jarvis Marine for a 911 report of a shooting. Officers found Jarvis with a gunshot wound in his midsection, Billhimer said. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, from which he has since been released.
The prosecutor's Major Crime and High Tech Crime units, Little Egg Harbor police, Ocean County Regional SWAT Team, State Police, State Park Police, U.S. Marshals Service, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office and Tuckerton police all searched the immediate area following the shooting. U.S. Marshals found Rutter in Atlantic City and arrested him.
Rutter was taken to the Ocean County jail.
Contact: 609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.