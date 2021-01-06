 Skip to main content
Tuckerton man sought in murder attempt at boat dealership
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a Tuckerton man on the run after allegedly shooting someone Tuesday evening at a local boat dealership.

Donald Rutter, 51, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Township police were dispatched to Jarvis Marine on Radio Road at 7:30 p.m. There, officers found 55-year-old Thomas Jarvis, of Little Egg Harbor, with a gunshot wound in his midsection, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release Wednesday. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Investigators determined Rutter shot Jarvis.

Authorities searched the area, including the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit, High Tech Crime Unit, the Ocean County Regional SWAT Team, the Ocean County Sheriff's Office, Little Egg Harbor police, Tuckerton police, State Police, State Park Police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Anyone with information concerning Rutter’s whereabouts can call Detective Denis Mitchell of the Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027.

Donald Rutter mugshot

Rutter

 Ocean County Prosecutor's Office / Provided

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

