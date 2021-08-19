Tuckerton man indicted in attempted murder of boat dealer

A Tuckerton man was indicted Thursday in the attempted murder of a Little Egg Harbor Township boat dealer, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Donald Rutter, 52, also was indicted on charges of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the shooting that occurred Jan. 5 at Jarvis Marine.

About 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5, Little Egg Harbor police arrived at Jarvis Marine on Radio Road for a call in which a person had been shot, Billhimer said in a news release. Officers found Thomas Jarvis, 55, of Little Egg Harbor, with an apparent gunshot wound to his midsection. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and eventually released.

Investigators determined Rutter shot Jarvis, Billhimer said. A search of the surrounding area by the prosecutor's Major Crime Unit, High Tech Crime Unit, Ocean County Regional SWAT Team, Little Egg Harbor Township police, State Police and State Park Police, U.S. Marshals Service, county Sheriff's Department and Tuckerton police did not result in Rutter's apprehension.

On Jan. 28, Rutter was found in Atlantic City and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service. He is being held at the Ocean County jail.

