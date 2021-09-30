Tuckerton man charged in fatal Black Horse Pike crash in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police announced charges Thursday in a fatal accident Monday morning on the Black Horse Pike.

Michael Doyle, 31, of Tuckerton, was charged with vehicular homicide, assault by auto, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He also was charged Monday with driving while intoxicated.

Anthony Swezeny, 33, tried to cross the four-lane road from the north side when he was struck by a 2003 Honda CRV driven by Doyle, police said.

Police said Doyle disregarded a red light.

Swezeny sustained multiple traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honda also hit a 2021 Chevy van driven by Joseph Avellino, 59, of Egg Harbor Township, police said. Avellino was crossing the pike heading south on English Creek when the collision occurred.

Doyle and his passenger, Brittney Trapp, 28, of Tuckerton, were also injured and were treated at the scene by AtlantiCare paramedics and the Egg Harbor Township Ambulance Squad and transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City.

The pike was shut down and detoured for about three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.