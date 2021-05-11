 Skip to main content
Tuckerton man accused of pointing laser at State Police helicopter
A Tuckerton man was arrested last week after he allegedly pointed a laser at a State Police helicopter, troopers said Tuesday.

At 10:42 p.m. May 5, troopers from Tuckerton Station and the State Police Aviation Unit were assisting Toms River police with locating a missing person. While they were searching the area from the air, they saw someone pointing a laser at their aircraft, State Police wrote on Facebook.

Troopers Michael Jiampetti and Brian Harper immediately identified a suspect on the ground who entered a vehicle and fled the scene, State Police said.

Jiampetti and Harper advised troopers on the ground of the location of the suspect as they watched the vehicle travel onto the Garden State Parkway, State Police said. Trooper Matthew Hamilton saw the suspect's vehicle on the parkway northbound and pulled it over at milepost 61 in Eagleswood Township.

During the stop, Jordan Prutzman, 32, admitted to pointing a laser at the aircraft and was arrested, State Police said. Prutzman was charged with interference with transportation and released pending court.

Federal charges are pending, State Police said.

