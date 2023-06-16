A federal judge has agreed to delay court proceedings against an Ocean County man charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot until next month.

A status conference in the case against Larry Fife Giberson, of Stafford Township, was pushed to July 20, according to a court filing.

The conference was originally scheduled to take place Thursday.

Giberson was indicted in April for allegedly partaking in the riot, in which supporters of former President Donald Trump broke into the building, interrupting the certification of current President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

He is charged with felony civil disorder and related misdemeanor offenses.

Giberson is represented by Charles Burnham, who, when reached by phone on Friday, directed questions to his email address. He later declined to comment.

In their motion for an extension, Giberson's defense team sought more time for evidential purposes, according to court documents.

Prosecutors and the defense have also discussed "a possible settlement in the case," the document states.

Giberson was indicted on six counts. He pleaded not guilty to all of those offenses when he was arraigned in late April, according to court records.

Giberson was charged with participating in the riot through an investigation by the FBI, which found images of him at the U.S. Capitol posted on the internet, according to the government's criminal complaint. Giberson was a Princeton University student at the time. Some photos matching his profile were found on Instagram and the university's website, the complaint states.

Investigators further linked the photos to his profile from Southern Regional High School, the complaint states, finding he graduated from there in 2019. His identification was later confirmed through New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission records.

Giberson later confirmed himself as being the person in the collection of photos the FBI gathered, the complaint states.

Giberson was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and had a Trump flag around his neck when prosecutors say he conspired with the mob’s assault on police officers in a tunnel on the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace. He also waved other rioters into the tunnel before joining a second round of pushing against police, trying to start a "drag them out" chant before the crowd used pepper spray against officers, prosecutors allege.

Since the riot, nearly 1,000 people from almost every state have been arrested for allegedly participating in the insurrection, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office has said.