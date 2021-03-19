Truck crashes into Middle Township home

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A pickup truck crashed into a home, leaving one person injured, police said Friday.
At 3:35 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Reeds Beach Road in the Dias Creek section of the township, police said. A truck driven by 48-year-old Steven Anderson, of Franklinville, Gloucester County, was traveling west when it slid across the center line into the oncoming lane, hit a utility pole, hit the corner of a home and hit a tree before coming to a rest.
Neighboring homes also sustained minor property damage in the form of power and cable lines being pulled and removed as a result of the utility pole coming down, police said.
Anderson sustained a minor injury, and the passenger of the truck, 44-year-old Christopher Watson, of Quinton Township, Salem County, was not injured, police said. Both refused medical treatment.
A resident was inside the home at the time of the crash but was not injured, police said.
Anderson was issued a summons for careless driving.
