Trial stalled for 7 arrested during Atlantic City Black Lives Matter protest

The appearance lasted just over 20 minutes and focused mainly on the exchange of evidence between Prosecutor Jenna Cook and the defendants, who told the judge they’d be representing themselves in the case, passing on the opportunity to apply for a public defender or retain an attorney themselves.

Young, as well as others in the group, asked for a speedy trial, citing rights guaranteed to them by the U.S. Constitution, but Fauntleroy explained to them several times that a trial would not be possible immediately due to restrictions around gatherings due to the pandemic.

“As you know, the courts are closed, and I doubt if we’re going to be able to do any in-court sessions for a trial of this size at least until after the first quarter,” Fauntleroy said. “Hopefully, by then there are enough vaccinations and we can open up the court, because it’ll be impossible to have that many witnesses on a Zoom setting, which we are now doing in New Jersey.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Defendants are waiting in the county jail for their trials, which have also been paused due to the pandemic, Fauntleroy added, telling Young the courts are working hard, “but we have to understand the realities of the pandemic.”