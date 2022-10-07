Trial set for man accused of killing EHT woman in 2014

MAYS LANDING — The trial for a Pennsylvania man charged with strangling an Egg Harbor Township woman to death in 2014 is set to begin on Oct. 17.
Timothy P. Wright, of Chambersburg, Pa. will appear before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. Delury Jr., a court official confirmed Friday.
In 2019, Wright was indicted on one count of first-degree murder in the death of Joyce Vanderhoff. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Wright is represented by John Bjorklund, a public defender for Atlantic County.
Bjorklund was not available for comment on Friday.
The naked body of Vanderhoff, 25, was found beside a wooded area in Hamilton Township along Weymouth Road near milepost 24 on Feb. 14, 2014, according to authorities.
Medical examiners ruled her death a homicide by strangulation.
After the five-year anniversary of her death, Wright was arrested on April 26, 2019, by Chambersburg police. He was extradited to New Jersey on May 8, 2019, and booked into the Atlantic County jail.
Valentine’s Day was always special for Kathy Lydon and her granddaughter.
