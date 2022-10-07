 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trial set for man accused of killing Egg Harbor Township woman in 2014

The trial for a Pennsylvania man charged with strangling an Egg Harbor Township woman in 2014 is set to begin Oct. 17.

Timothy P. Wright, of Chambersburg, will appear before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. Delury Jr., a court official confirmed Friday.

In 2019, Wright was indicted on one count of murder in the death of Joyce Vanderhoff. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Wright is represented by John Bjorklund, a public defender for Atlantic County. Bjorklund was unavailable for comment Friday.

The naked body of Vanderhoff, 25, was found beside a wooded area in Hamilton Township along Weymouth Road on Feb. 14, 2014, authorities said at the time.

Medical examiners ruled her death a homicide by strangulation.

Wright was arrested more than five years later by Chambersburg police. He was extradited to New Jersey on May 8, 2019, and booked into the Atlantic County jail.

