Trial set for ex-Atlantic County man charged in Jan. 6 riot

A former Atlantic County man accused of taking part in the Capitol riot is set to stand trial in federal court later this year.

The trial for James Rahm Jr., formerly of Atlantic City, is scheduled to begin Aug. 8 in a Washington, D.C., courtroom before U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan, court records show.

Rahm is charged with tampering with a witness, victim or informant; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, for his alleged actions Jan. 6, 2021.

Rahm's son, James III, also has been charged with crimes tied to the insurrection. James III was arrested March 18, 2021, in Northfield, after a tipster notified authorities he posted videos on Snapchat of himself inside the Capitol on that day.

Rahm III faces a maximum of 22 years in prison. A court date for him has yet to be ordered.

Rahm III, who still lived in Atlantic City with Rahm Jr.'s former wife, Kelly Rahm, previously said he was out of town when the FBI first raided the city home. Kelly Rahm asked investigators at the home, “Is this because of that trip they took?” When an agent asked her to clarify her question, she declined to comment further, according to a criminal complaint.

The FBI obtained text messages confirming Rahm III’s presence at the riot with his father, according to court documents. One such text was an image sent Jan. 9 from Rahm Jr. to Kelly Rahm of him and Rahm III in front of the Capitol building.

She responded with, “That’s so GREAT!! Dont post JDs pic plz.” Rahm Jr. responded, “No I just deleted it because I want it off my phone I’m deleting my Facebook also," court documents said.

Authorities also obtained text messages between Rahm Jr. and another individual, who told Rahm to “Go find Pelosi and rip her (expletive) head off." Rahm later told the individual that “I pissed in her (Pelosi) office my son’s got video.”

He said something similar in a Facebook comment, but told The Press in March he was lying about urinating in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office to impress his friends online.

The father and son are among several South Jerseyans facing charges for participating in the riot.

Last month, Robert Lee Petrosh, of Mays Landing, was sentenced to 10 days in jail after pleading guilty to theft of government property, a charge brought about after a video captured him stealing two microphones from Pelosi's lectern.

Petrosh, a veteran, originally faced multiple charges stemming from the riot.

Leonard Guthrie Jr., of Cape May, was arrested for allegedly walking past a police barricade before the crowd breached the building.

