Trial set for Bridgeton woman charged in toddler's killing

BRIDGETON — The trial for a city woman charged with murdering her toddler son is set to begin Oct. 17 before Superior Court Judge George H. Gangloff Jr.

Nakira Griner, 28, is accused of murdering 23-month-old Daniel Griner Jr. and burying his remains under a shed on her property, according to police. She’s charged with murder, evidence-tampering, child endangerment, disturbing human remains and false public alarm.

A hearing for pretrial motions was held Wednesday, in which the defense unsuccessfully requested that the medical examiner’s testimony be precluded from being heard by a jury, court spokesperson Rosemarie Gallagher said.

The denial is the second for Griner in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Griner’s lawyer, Jill Cohen, requested that her client be granted pretrial release because she exceeds the incarceration limit for defendants awaiting trial.

Griner has been in jail since 2019 after being arrested when her son’s seared and dismembered remains were found.

Griner admitted to hitting the child, her strike causing him bruising and leading to him falling down a staircase. She also said after hitting the toddler, instead of calling first responders, she placed him in a stroller and left her house with him.

According to Griner’s account to investigators, she was walking with her son in the stroller when she was attacked, telling police that both the stroller and her son vanished during the assault.

The stroller was eventually found by officers, with only a pair of red sneakers inside.

Griner’s account since her 2019 interviews with detectives, however, has varied. She later claimed the toddler’s staircase fall was an accident, authorities said.

Griner also said over a recorded phone line that she “did what she did to him” to cover up bruising on his body, according to police reports.

A judge had barred prosecutors from using Griner’s earlier statements to police, saying she was not read her Miranda rights.